The sixth annual Wounded Warriors ice fishing contest attracted a record breaking 500 people this year, said Brewery owner Shawn Wigg. It also brought in an estimated total amount of $17,000 for the Wounded Warriors. He said they were sold out before it started and they turned away many more as they were only allowed 500 holes, per their license.
The winner of largest fish caught was a 22.5 inch northern pike.
The Sturgeon Lake Area Lions Club donates 100 percent of the proceeds from selling the raffle tickets at the event also, which is included in the estimated total amount.
Staff Sergeant Logan Shiflet is full time with the Minnesota Air National Guard 148 Fighter Wing and president of WWU. He said the donation will help fund several trips for wounded and combat veterans. The local chapter was formed in 2016.
In order to qualify for the Wounded Warriors, the veterans need to have been deployed to a combat zone.
The program helps veterans who have been wounded in the line of duty to go on all inclusive hunting and fishing trips, said Shiflet. Everything is included, from transportation to food and specialty clothing items.
There are about 8-10 veterans on each trip and the group organizes about 15 a year. The exception is the big ice fishing trips, which includes 45-50 veterans.
Last year about 130 veterans participated in the events.
“Some of these vets would never get to do the trips due to health or financial reasons,” said Shiflet. “They have a really good time.”
The small local charity based out of Wright is 100 percent volunteer. Anyone interested in donating to the non-profit can do so at this website www.wwumn.org.
