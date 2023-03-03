The sixth annual Wounded Warriors ice fishing contest attracted a record breaking 500 people this year, said Brewery owner Shawn Wigg. It also brought in an estimated total amount of $17,000 for the Wounded Warriors. He said they were sold out before it started and they turned away many more as they were only allowed 500 holes, per their license.

The winner of largest fish caught was a 22.5 inch northern pike.

