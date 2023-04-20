It all began with a solution to the afternoon slump between lunch and dinner. The Duchess of Bedford, Anna Maria Russell, wanted a small snack between lunch and dinner as the evening meal was quite late in the mid 1800s, according to britishmuseum.org. She ordered tea, bread and a cake and the Victorian High Tea was born.

The Moose Lake Historical Society is excited to present their Victorian High Tea fundraiser at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Soo Line Event Center.

