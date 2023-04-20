It all began with a solution to the afternoon slump between lunch and dinner. The Duchess of Bedford, Anna Maria Russell, wanted a small snack between lunch and dinner as the evening meal was quite late in the mid 1800s, according to britishmuseum.org. She ordered tea, bread and a cake and the Victorian High Tea was born.
The Moose Lake Historical Society is excited to present their Victorian High Tea fundraiser at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Soo Line Event Center.
Travel back in time as you peruse the different fashions through the decades on display throughout the room.
The event also features a guest speaker, a sweet treat and of course, tea. Pastor Jan Mehlhoff is a world traveler who has been to all seven of the continents and will entertain guests with stories of her adventures. Residents might remember her as the pastor at Hope Lutheran Church from 2001-2009. Before that she was a veterinary surgeon, but it was always her goal to visit all seven continents, which she recently accomplished.
“I lead tours especially to Israel and Jordan but have done Egypt, Greece and Turkey, Ireland and most of Europe,” said Mehlhoff. “I hope to see as much of the world as possible.”
The Victorian era was 1837-1901 and the tradition of drinking tea had been woven into English culture. While many enjoyed the drink, the wealthy took it to another level with beautiful dishes, silver tea urns and personalized teas, according to britishmuseum.org. The basic ingredients for a successful tea included sweets, cucumber sandwiches, tea and good conversation, all around dinner time. Today many Victorian teas also include savory tarts, pastries, fancy cakes and scones.
Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion and don their favorite bonnets.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 218-485-4234 for more information or to purchase tickets.
