Quietly helping the neighbors - “that’s what we are here for,” reflected Sam Huhta, this year’s Grand Marshal for Ma & Pa Kettle Days in Kettle River.

 Huhta of Automba will be accompanied by his wife, Linda. Also recognized for their commitment to community is the new Ma & Pa Kettle Mark and Tina Tollgaard of the city of Kettle River.

