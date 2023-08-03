Quietly helping the neighbors - “that’s what we are here for,” reflected Sam Huhta, this year’s Grand Marshal for Ma & Pa Kettle Days in Kettle River.
Huhta of Automba will be accompanied by his wife, Linda. Also recognized for their commitment to community is the new Ma & Pa Kettle Mark and Tina Tollgaard of the city of Kettle River.
Huhta was raised in Rice River and did first grade in the McGregor schools. He has formally been known as Arvid Huhta Jr., named after his father. In Finn the name Arvid means a “friendly spirit.” He remembers his father made a living driving a milk truck, hauling milk from the farms in 10 gallon cans to the creamery. In the afternoon his father would take the milk box off and haul a load of wood to the Cloquet mills.
Erie Mining started building a taconite facility in Aurora-Hoyt Lakes in 1955 and Huhta’s family moved there for work. Sam graduated from high school at Aurora-Hoyt Lakes and married Linda whose family was also there for job opportunities.
As a union carpenter Huhta worked specializing in bridge construction all over the Midwest and even in New Orleans for a time. Huhta said he felt like a Finn out of his element. The couple lived for a time in Esko but then settled in Automba in 1973, raising three children.
“I was involved in a lot of stuff,” reminisced Huhta about his commitment to his community. “For some reason people trusted me and I was asked to be in many organizations and projects.”
He was drafted into the Army for Vietnam service, about 14 months, and was assigned to the artillery. He said he wore out two Howitzer barrels while in the thick of battle at the time.
Huhta is still active in the Barnum American Legion Post and spends several days out of the year fundraising and helping needy causes in the community. Huhta has been a Mason for almost 50 years and was one of many construction workers that worked on the event center at the Moose Lake Area Historical Society.
He served in several capacities for 30 years on the Automba Town Board and continues to be the township representative on the Kettle River Fire Department’s citizen fire commission. Huhta was on the Barnum School Board and is still on the Carlton County Planning Commission.
He is proud of helping the move and renovate the Kalevala Cultural Center/Church and the 1918 Fire Red Cross shack. Huhta worked on the First Finnish Methodist Church monument and the Automba Park Centennial Pavilion. He helped out when needed with the 75th and 100th anniversary of the Automba Township and the dedication program for Automba Pavilion.
Most of the Huhtas time is spent with the grandchildren and watching them succeed. His wife said that the proudest award they have recieved was from the kids and grandkids when they got a sign for “Ma & Pa Automba.”
Sam said he was surprised at the recognition because he always thought that this type of recognition was for old people. He smiled and said, “And here I am.”
Ma & Pa Kettle 2023
Tina and Mark Tollgaard said they were surprised but honored to be Ma & Pa Kettle for this year’s Kettle River celebration. Married for almost 30 years, Tina was born and raised in the Kettle River area while Mark came to work at the Carlton County Coop Power Association in 1988 after working for the company in Floodwood and then Saginaw.
Mark was originally from Floodwood but said he and his wife love the Kettle River area and its people. Mark said he feels just as at home here as he did growing up in Floodwood.
Mark was on the fire department for almost 20 years. He said it is important to have that service not only for public safety but also helps save on homeowner’s insurance. He liked the camaraderie of the guys he trained with at the department and the work done in response when fire struck.
Steak fry gatherings on Friday evenings at Ma & Pa was a good fundraiser for the fire department and he thought it showed the support of the community for the department’s work. Presently Mark is on the Kettle River Planning and Zoning Commission. He has been a Star Club member for many years.
Tina was on the Kettle River City Council for 23 years and served on numerous committees.
Tina and Mark both have been active in volunteering in Ma & Pa Kettle activities over the years. Tina and Mark both helped organize and supported the mud bog when it was in Kettle River. Tina said it was a big commitment to helping plan each year’s event. Planning for the next year’s event started the day after the last one was completed.
Tina said helping in Ma & Pa Kettle events was a family activity. Her mother, Bernice, ordered T-shirts and staffed the memorabilia booths. She was at all meetings throughout the year. Tina’s grandma Elsie excelled at selling raffle tickets. One time Elsie sold over 400 tickets in a single season. Tina said that her family was large and each family member was expected to buy at least one raffle ticket from Elsie.
“We are not only honored to be picked as this year’s Ma & Pa,” said Mark, “but we are truly honored to be recognized in the same year that Sam Huhta is grand marshal.”
Three days of events
August 11, 12 and 13 in Kettle River marks the 36th celebration of Ma & Pa Kettle Days. Although the event began in 1985, they lost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The weekend starts with a steak fry at the Star Club, 6350 Hwy. 27 at 4 p.m. on Friday Aug. 11. A pancake feed starts Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Senior Citizen’s Building at the Kettle River firehall.
The stationary parade begins at 10 a.m.
Stroll along the sidewalks in Kettle River and visit with the businesses, vendors and services of our area. The goal is to showcase the strengths of our area.
