We live on 20 acres in northern Pine County.  It is a wonderful mix of native tall grass prairie, oak savannah and mixed deciduous and coniferous forest.  The only thing we’re missing is a water element, but the Willow River is just a quarter mile beyond our property, so we settle for close proximity.  

While all the different components of this little piece of paradise are a source of pride and pleasure for us, it is our ‘woodlot’ that provides us with the most benefits.   I call it a woodlot, but I was curious just what that meant, so I set about searching both the old and new sources for a definition.  The Webster Dictionary was very brief and described it as, “a tract, esp. on a farm, set aside for trees.”  Ours is not a farm, so I looked at Wikipedia and got an answer that seemed more accurate for us.  “A woodlot is a term used in North America to refer to a segment of a woodland or forest capable of small-scale production of forest products such as wood fuel, sap for maple syrup, sawlogs, as well as recreational uses like bird watching, bushwalking, and wildflower appreciation…”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0