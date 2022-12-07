We live on 20 acres in northern Pine County. It is a wonderful mix of native tall grass prairie, oak savannah and mixed deciduous and coniferous forest. The only thing we’re missing is a water element, but the Willow River is just a quarter mile beyond our property, so we settle for close proximity.
While all the different components of this little piece of paradise are a source of pride and pleasure for us, it is our ‘woodlot’ that provides us with the most benefits. I call it a woodlot, but I was curious just what that meant, so I set about searching both the old and new sources for a definition. The Webster Dictionary was very brief and described it as, “a tract, esp. on a farm, set aside for trees.” Ours is not a farm, so I looked at Wikipedia and got an answer that seemed more accurate for us. “A woodlot is a term used in North America to refer to a segment of a woodland or forest capable of small-scale production of forest products such as wood fuel, sap for maple syrup, sawlogs, as well as recreational uses like bird watching, bushwalking, and wildflower appreciation…”
Mostly we use our woodlot for the latter parts of the description: bird watching, wildflower appreciation, hiking and skiing. We do not produce maple syrup, since the maples are very few and small, and we have used a few of our trees for sawlogs, but wood fuel is another story. Many of our trees are jack pines, a tree of the northern regions that has a maximum lifespan of about 150 years, though it rarely reaches that limit.
Jack pines are dependent on fire to spread their seeds. The cones, which contain 15 to 75 seeds are tightly sealed with a resin that will only open under the melting forces of fire. They are also susceptible to wind damage because they often grow closely packed together, with skinny trunks that do not bend well under strong wind or ice conditions. This is what happened to our woodlot back in 1991.
In late March of that year, we had an ice storm that included a lot of wind and all around us, in the dark, we could hear trees snapping. It was a dramatic and somewhat scary night. The next day, it was devastation in every direction. Just ‘kitty-corner’ from our property is a section of General C.C. Andrews State Forest, or what was forest before the storm. The morning after, it was a mass of broken trunks poking up into the blue sky. The DNR came the next year and logged off the dead and dying trees and replanted a new forest.
On our property it has been a very slow process of removing the fallen trees one at a time and cutting them up for our home woodstove. We don’t own a tractor or other vehicle with which to move them, so they are cut in place and hauled back to the house by sled or wagon. The old adage, “Wood warms you twice – once when you cut it and again when you burn it” is certainly true in our case.
Over the last few years Mike has been working to thin a part of the forest through a project with the DNR. It is designed to create openings for more diversity and to reduce fire danger. It is slow going and labor intensive when there are just one or two people (in their 70s) involved and no heavy machinery to help. First you cut the tree, then you have to ‘limb’ it before you can cut it up into pieces. You have to gather and haul all the ‘slash’ to piles that can be burned later and then you have to haul the cut wood out of the forest to the house. We put multiple cords of wood out next to the road and put up a free sign. It quickly disappeared into the back of pick-up trucks and trailers.
We have enough trees dead and living in our 10-acre woodlot to keep us warm for the rest of our lives. We wish we had more hardwoods, like the oaks and maples, but jack pine produces a lot of BTUs too and I much prefer them in this form (firewood) than as scraggly evergreens in our forest.
We stacked the last of the wood this afternoon. It is a great feeling of satisfaction to look at the fruits of your labor and know that we will be able to sit in front of the woodstove and feel this product of our woodlot drive the chill out of our home. Now, if there were just some way to bring those quarters of wood into the house without creating a path of pine needles and bark from the door to the stove.
May your hearth hold warmth and bright light in this dark month of December.
