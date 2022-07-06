Rachel Joy Johnson, age 29, of Willow River died as the result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 65 Wednesday, June 22.
According to the incident report by the Minnesota State Patrol, Johnson was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, headed north on Highway 65. At approximately 1 p.m., near the intersection of Legend Street in Brunswick Township, the Pontiac crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2015 Ford Transit van.
Johnson’s injuries were fatal.
The driver of the van, Gerald Nicholas Villella, 58, of Brained received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Welia Health hospital in Mora.
The MN State Patrol, Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office, Mora Area Fire Department and Welia Ambulance responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.