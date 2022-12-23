Much of northern Minnesota saw rain followed by up to as much as 30 inches of snow and many power outages and winter is just beginning in the midwest. Another storm is supposed to hit the area this week, bringing six inches or more, depending on the location.

A powerful, long duration winter storm brought widespread snowfall amounts of 8 to 24 inches across parts of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, with areas around Lake Superior receiving up to 30 inches of snow, according to the Duluth National Weather Service.

