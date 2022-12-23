Much of northern Minnesota saw rain followed by up to as much as 30 inches of snow and many power outages and winter is just beginning in the midwest. Another storm is supposed to hit the area this week, bringing six inches or more, depending on the location.
A powerful, long duration winter storm brought widespread snowfall amounts of 8 to 24 inches across parts of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, with areas around Lake Superior receiving up to 30 inches of snow, according to the Duluth National Weather Service.
The density of the snowpack also exacerbated the quality of snow to absorb the red end of the visible light spectrum, transmitting the blue end, which led to many folks observing a glacier blue color in holes and cracks in the snow as they cleared it. Because of this blue color, as well as the very wet quality of the snowfall, NWS Duluth has taken to referring to this snow as the Blue Blizzard of 2022.
Thousands of residents across Carlton County were without power as heavy snow caused trees and tree branches to fall onto power lines. Some residents responded by powering up portable generators to keep warm as they hunkered down to wait for power to be restored.
Minnesota Power offered safety advice for using generators, as well as a reminder to make sure carbon monoxide detectors in the home are working
Do not connect generators directly into home wiring or plug into a wall outlet, keep portable generators at least 20 feet away from the home and never operate a generator inside your home or in other enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, including garages, according to Minnesota Power.
Operate generators away from the home’s doors, windows and vents and make sure to direct the exhaust away from the home.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, headaches, nausea and fatigue. If you think you or anyone in the household has symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, call 911 immediately.
Plan ahead and have an emergency survival kit and evacuation plan in case of severe weather. Remember to stock up on pet food as well as your own.
If someone in the home relies on electric medical equipment, register with the local power company and community emergency program, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.
Have wood burning fireplaces inspected and cleaned to prevent chimney fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.
Other safety tips from the sheriff’s office include, unplug appliances and electronics to avoid a surge when the power comes back on and leave water taps on at a slow drip to help prevent pipes from freezing and bursting during a power outage.
Once the power is restored help the house dry by warming it slightly above normal temperatures for a few hours. Visit the sheriff’s office Facebook page for more information.
