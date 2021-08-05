A planning commission is being reformed in Willow River. At their August meeting the City Council accepted eight members onto the commission. The new commissioners are Mayor Brent Switzer, Alley McGreanor, Art Underhill, Dave Prachar, Harold Blatz, Tom Brabec, Leon Herzog and Pat Herzog.
This new commission will need to meet and establish a committee chair, meeting times, term limits and location before any formal work can be completed. The Planning Commission was reestablished in order to recommend zoning for a property annexed into Willow River by the council from Kettle River Township.
The paperwork for the annexation is moving through legal channels to be formally adopted and approved.
Speed limit 35 MPH
An extensive discussion of speed limits on Walter’s Road took place. The council agreed to purchase and install three speed limit signs making the road 35 miles per hour. Kettle River Township will need to have this speed change presented to them and approve the purchase of their own signs for the township portion of Walter’s Road.
These changes were due to concerns raised by residents on living on Walter’s Road.
Willow River Dam
Access to the City Park and Willow River Dam area is estimated to be possible in late August. The council is planning a clean up day for the Dam area on September 11, 2021.
Other News
The proposed changes to the city liquor ordinance are under review by the city attorney. After their approval by the attorney the ordinance will need to be published and a public hearing held prior to approval.
Hydrant locks were discussed by the council and with Willow River Fire Chief Gerard Bennett. The Willow River Fire Department is ready to have locks on all hydrants in the city. The city is seeking more information on the cost for locks.
