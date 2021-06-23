A possible property annexation from Kettle River Township into Willow River was the subject of a public hearing at the June Willow River City Council meeting.
A public hearing is the opportunity for the public to raise concerns or questions about a decision being considered by a city council or government.
Zoning for the property was discussed at length, with no clear decision made by the end of the meeting. A further consultation between the city attorney and the council needed to take place for clarification. The zoning for the property would need to be changed from residential to multi-use.
The property in question would be annexed into Willow River from Kettle River Township. At this point the property owner is using the location for 17 unit sites for recreational vehicles. They do not allow tent camping.
Discussion of the conditional use permits also took place. If a conditional use permit is granted then it would stay with the property if it was sold as long as all of the conditions of the permit are continued by the new owners.
Information about the annexation and conditional use permit was sent to the council in an email from the city attorney, but the council felt they needed more time to review before making an official decision.
Country Side Loop and Walter’s Road maintenance has been an issue of discussion between Willow River and Kettle River Township. Mayor Brent Switzer had a discussion with the council and both the Township and mayor agreed it would be mutually beneficial to sign a three year contract between both parties. This discussion was also tabled pending the property annexation determination after more review of the city attorney’s recommendation.
WILLOW RIVER DAM
Currently the city has the property around the Willow River Dam signed as a construction zone and no trespassing. The city and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are working together to protect the vegetation planted around the site of the dam.
Switzer asked Councilmember Vicki Whitehouse what residents who see people down by the area of the dam should do. “Are they supposed to call 911?” asked Switzer.
Whitehouse recommended that they should.
In a call to Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, he said, “We would certainly assist the DNR and city if called upon in enforcing that,” referring to the joint effort between the Willow River City Council and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
