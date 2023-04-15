Unprecedented driver shortages. That is how the Minnesota School Bus Operator’s Association describes Minnesota’s bus driver situation. Moose Lake, Willow River and Barnum are no exception, especially with the excessive amounts of snow this past winter.
Bill Peel, joint superintendent for Willow River and Barnum said that they had to split one route into two routes this winter after a driver got stuck going into work due to the snow. With the shortages, it makes it hard to call in for backup. The district sent out notices indicating that some students would be arriving late to school while waiting for a new bus to pick them up. This was just one example of how the weather and driver shortages impact the scheduling. “Overall, it went well and the parents were understanding.”
“Most drivers you talk to today don’t do it for the money, a lot do it for the kids, some do it because it gives them something to do,” said Nathan Berg, Willow River Area School, transportation supervisor. “For some it is a job that supplements their retirement, and for some it is a way of giving back to the community.” While doing it for the kids is a top reason to drive bus, the job does not come without an enhanced driving skill set. Berg said that at any given time they can have anywhere from 1 - 70 students on the bus, they are required to watch the students in the bus and keep them under control, watch the traffic on the road, and even watch for wildlife on and around the road all while driving in many different weather conditions and road conditions.
The districts have been creative. It helps that Moose Lake and Willow River have combined athletic teams. The athletic directors for the districts take the lead for scheduling. They try to make it so each school has an equal amount of trips. Then the transportation supervisors work together to make sure the
games are covered. Willow River has been successful this year in helping Moose Lake and Barnum get transportation covered for games. In addition to sports, other areas are being shared for transportation include, Robotics, Math League, teacher trainings and Knowledge Bowl when the schedules allow.
“When we share like that we will split transportation costs which is good for everyone,” said Billie Jo Steen, Moose Lake Community School Superintendent.
Bill Peel feels with the close proximity of the three districts, they must help each other out. “If we are truly doing this for the kids then we must put aside rivalries, or politics and do the best to help out all schools whenever possible,” said Peel. “Especially with the shortage we have with drivers we all must help each other out.”
Billie Jo Steen prefers not to speculate on what next year could bring for driver shortages. “We have encouraged staff to get licensed and will reimburse staff for costs associated with obtaining their bus license,” Steen said. “There is not a limit to how many hours a staff could work in their main position combined with driving. Hourly staff who work over 40 hours a week would be entitled to overtime pay.”
While overtime may sound great, school administration knows the effect that has on the district. Bill Peel prefers school bus drivers and van operators who do not already work for the district. “The reason being is that as we use teachers, the superintendent, para’s, custodians, cooks and other district workers it takes away from the main job they were hired for,” said Peel. “Teachers are not able to be in the classroom and concentrate on teaching kids when they are pulled away in the before and after school. The same applies for all school employees, who shovels the sidewalk when the custodian is driving bus or van, who attends the meetings when the superintendent is driving bus or van, who prepares the food when the cooks are driving the bus or van, who assists the students and teachers when the para’s are driving the bus or van.”
Does driving school bus interest you? The districts are looking for the right person: patience, likes to be around kids, attention to detail, flexible schedule and a clean driving record. If you have extra time and want to learn more about driving school bus, reach out to the school district you could serve.
