Unprecedented driver shortages. That is how the  Minnesota School Bus Operator’s Association describes Minnesota’s bus driver situation.  Moose Lake, Willow River and Barnum are no exception, especially with the excessive amounts of snow this past winter. 

Bill Peel, joint superintendent for Willow River and Barnum said that they had to split one route into two routes this winter after a driver got stuck going into work due to the snow. With the shortages, it makes it hard to call in for backup. The district sent out notices indicating that some students would be arriving late to school while waiting for a new bus to pick them up. This was just one example of how the weather and driver shortages impact the scheduling.   “Overall, it went well and the parents were understanding.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0