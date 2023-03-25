Pine County has initiated a community-wide branding effort to encourage civic pride, the support of all county organizations, cities, towns and businesses, and to encourage tourism, talent and investment in the county. 

The initiative began last November and will take place in three stages, with a community survey being part of the first stage. Phase II will consist of brand development, and Phase III will be the implementation and launch of the brand. 

