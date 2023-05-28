Memorial Day is a day to remember/honor the men and women who died serving our country. I especially remember/honor a great friend of mine who died in the terrorist bombing in Saudi Arabia in 1995.  We had served together as platoon leaders in Germany in 1993-1994. 

I served in the U.S. Army enlisting in 1986.  I was released from the Army in 1990 to attend college under a Green to Gold Scholarship.  I graduated college in 1993 and entered back into the Regular Army and served until 2009, retiring after 20 years of service.  

