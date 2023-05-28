Memorial Day is a day to remember/honor the men and women who died serving our country. I especially remember/honor a great friend of mine who died in the terrorist bombing in Saudi Arabia in 1995. We had served together as platoon leaders in Germany in 1993-1994.
I served in the U.S. Army enlisting in 1986. I was released from the Army in 1990 to attend college under a Green to Gold Scholarship. I graduated college in 1993 and entered back into the Regular Army and served until 2009, retiring after 20 years of service.
I am a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Bill Peel
*************
Memorial Day is a day to sit back and honor all who died, men and women, all who died defending our freedom that so many take for granted.
Army 1970-1973, stationed in Japan and Okinawa
Dan Kaspszak
*************
I revered Toivo Maunula all my life as a great uncle, brother to my grandmother and as an example of the love for our country that young men willingly defend. That’s what Memorial Day means to me.
Tony Tracy
************
I served in the Air Force for four years from 1970-1974, in the 1883rd Communications Squadron, assigned to the Strategic Air Command.
You asked what does Memorial Day mean to me?
To me it’s a day to remember and honor all the men and women, that while serving in the military, have given the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms and rights we all enjoy every day in this wonderful nation.
Ted Shaw
***********
A day to remember our fellow veterans, for our veterans to find peace, we’re there for them.
Adjutant Mike Peterson and captain of honor guard
