Facebook fans have been chuckling lately at a meme that says, “the inventor of the wind chill factor has died; he was 82 but he felt like 64.” Sure, it’s a funny gag but in real life, the inventor of the wind chill factor only lived to be 60. A hard life of research in Antarctica probably did him in early.

     Paul Siple was his name and from 1928 to 1957, he went on six south polar expeditions. Part of those jobs was to design cold weather gear for the military.

