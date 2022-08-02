Maura Corey will be presenting her moon watercolor program from noon-2pm on Thursday, August 11. Corey is the author of the children’s book “Do You Know the Moon?” which you can find in the Moose Lake Library. Learn to recognize and paint the different phases of the moon with watercolor. No experience necessary with watercolors. This program is for ages 6 and up. Parents/guardians are welcome to attend and participate as well! All materials will be provided.
