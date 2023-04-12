Rosanne Walters is just one of the roughly two dozen volunteers that help with various fundraisers including putting on birthday parties twice a year for residents at the Moose Lake Village.

“They look forward to it,” said Walters. “There’s nobody around to celebrate it with them anymore.” She added that they decorate the main room as well as provide gifts, cake and ice cream. Due to the volunteer shortage, she often organizes the events by herself and a few of the employees at the village.                                                

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0