Rosanne Walters is just one of the roughly two dozen volunteers that help with various fundraisers including putting on birthday parties twice a year for residents at the Moose Lake Village.
“They look forward to it,” said Walters. “There’s nobody around to celebrate it with them anymore.” She added that they decorate the main room as well as provide gifts, cake and ice cream. Due to the volunteer shortage, she often organizes the events by herself and a few of the employees at the village.
The Moose Lake HealthCare Volunteer Service Organization is busy organizing a variety of fundraisers that benefit students going into healthcare as well as Moose Lake Village and Essentia Health.
Currently they’re selling salsa and preparing for the May garage sales.
The money goes towards a variety of projects including the Christmas and birthday parties at the Moose Lake Village, automatic doors at the assisted living facility, a blanket warmer and more. They also provide equipment at Essentia Health, including a skeleton for the Imaging Center, equipment for the birth center and for speech therapy.
One project that is enjoyed by many people is the garden and bird feeders. The garden is located outside of the infusion unit, explained Karen Johnson. Patients need to sit for about four hours as they receive their infusions.
“They say that they absolutely love the gardens and it makes the time go so much faster,” said Johnson.
While the volunteers enjoy helping the residents and community, they are spread thin and don’t have enough people to help, even to cover a few hours at the gift shop in the hospital, which is one of their main fundraisers. Like many other organizations, their volunteers dropped drastically after the pandemic. They went from an average of 50 volunteers before, to roughly 25 now.
They’re holding a membership tea from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Hope Lutheran Church or call 218-485-5544 for more information or to volunteer.
