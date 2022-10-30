The Moose Lake Area Fire District operates with volunteers only, said Captain Steve Trenhaile. Several of the 23 volunteers plan to retire in the next five years and the department needs new volunteers to step up and take over.

The majority of the current volunteers, including two women, work full time and a few like Trenhaile are retired.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0