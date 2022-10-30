The Moose Lake Area Fire District operates with volunteers only, said Captain Steve Trenhaile. Several of the 23 volunteers plan to retire in the next five years and the department needs new volunteers to step up and take over.
The majority of the current volunteers, including two women, work full time and a few like Trenhaile are retired.
The 60-year-old said he joined the department about 28 years ago when he first moved to the area. He said he wanted to be involved in the community and to help people.
“It’s gone good,” said Trenhaile. “I like to help make a difference.”
Firefighter /first responder Joyce Hibke, 57, agrees. She joined the department in 2003. Her brother and husband were already part of the crew. She grew up on a farm and always preferred being outside than inside.
“I earned the respect of the guys by working hard,” Hibke said. She drives trucks, fights fires, participates in search and rescue missions and is the secretary for the department.
Earlier this year she was appointed 2nd lieutenant. She is the first female within the department to hold the title.
The department responds to a variety of situations, including structure fires, car accidents, grass fires, snowmobile accidents, floods and a few pets that fall through the ice. About 65-70 percent of the 500 calls per year are medical calls.
They also respond to mutual aid calls for other nearby departments such as a recent one to Sturgeon Lake for a business on fire a little after midnight.
Once a fire call comes in, it is sent to all volunteers. A few members still have the old style pagers, but many have an app on their cell phone. Once the volunteers arrive at the fire hall, they get into their gear, decide which trucks are needed and if there are enough volunteers for the job. If not, they page out for a mutual call to nearby fire departments such as Willow River, Sturgeon Lake or Barnum, depending on where the emergency is.
It takes about six minutes on average from the time the call comes in until the volunteers leave the fire hall.
Once they are on scene, they size up the situation and prioritize what needs to be done first.
The volunteers ask family members or neighbors if there’s anyone in the house. If there is, it turns into a full rescue. If not, they send crew members inside with thermal imager cameras to find the base of the fire and knock it down.
“Many times you walk in and can’t see anything,” said
Trenhaile. “It’s not like you walk into a house and the fire is right there. The thermal imager is a camera that allows us to see through the smoke and find a heat source, such as flames or a person. It allows us to quickly do a rescue or put out a fire.” He said they purchased a new cutting edge thermal imager about five years ago that is sensitive enough to enable the fire fighters to locate hot spots. A few months ago they purchased new air packs that have little thermal imagers attached to them.
Trenhaile said the new technology is a nice improvement from when he began with the department.
“The first time I walked into a smoke filled house, it was scary,” said Trenhaile. I couldn’t see six inches in front of my face. I had a hose in one hand and someone pushing from behind. There were so many hazards. You could fall into a basement or something.”
His first house fire was at a mobile home. He said they found the base of the fire by continuously spraying water until they found the source.
“Once you do it, it builds confidence,” said Trenhaile.
Hibke said that while the male crew members find the experience exciting, she just wants to make it out alive.
“It’s very hard physical work,” said Hibke. It’s a little bit scary because you can’t see anything.” She said she prefers fighting grass fires to the hidden hazards of a structure fire.
There have also been huge leaps to improve the quality of mental health care and the health of the fire fighters. They have a meter that measures air safety before they go into a fire that may involve chemicals. They wash gear after every fire instead of hanging it up and wearing dirty gear and breathing in the contaminates again.
“You see stuff that you think doesn’t affect you, but it does,” said Trenhaile. “Years ago you would just go to a bar and have a few beers. We’ve come a long way.”
The 2012 flood was also a challenge for the department. Moose Lake became an island and nobody could access the area to help if needed. Crew members stayed at the fire hall and they moved a few trucks to town in case they were needed. The volunteers helped recover property, kept residents informed and helped evacuate residents who wanted out of their homes.
“It was very busy that week,” said Trenhaile. “The power company pulled meters to avoid anyone getting an electric shock and my house didn’t have power for a few weeks. I watched pop out campers floating in the lake and watched picnic tables flying underneath the bridge and hit gas lines. It left a big impact on the department for years.”
He said new equipment is expensive. The department receives money from the state, puts on several fundraisers a year, including a steak fry, golf outing and more.
“We recieve funds from the state via our taxing district which was formed in 1987,” said Trenhaile. “There is additional funding from the state through insurance companies and through our contracts with Windemere and Silver Townships.” The Sturgeon Lake Lions Club donated funds for the department to purchase ice rescue equipment. They also apply for grants.
Trenhaile said thanks to the support from the community, they have newer fire trucks, up-to date equipment and a newer fire hall.
The one thing they really need is volunteers. He said anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to apply and will need to pass a physical.
“Everyone can contribute something,” said Trenhaile. “There are so many jobs, such as getting equipment, running pumps or attaching fire hoses.”
One more word of advice for candle lovers.
“If you leave a room, blow out the candle,” said Trenhaile.
