Gabe was one of several dogs set to be euthanized when big hearted Taylor Hansberry rescued the largish goofy guy, who also happens to think that he is a lap dog.
Hansberry began rescuing animals before her 5-year-old son was born, then took a break. She has rescued four dogs and one cat in just a few months.
While her other foster animals were adopted within a few weeks, Hansberry is puzzled about why she still has the lovable pup. Gabe is about 1-2-years-old and a ball of happy, playful energy, said Hansberry.
“He doesn’t know he’s 62 pounds, he thinks he’s a lapdog,” said Hansberry. He has zero idea of personal space and boundaries. We’re working on that.”
Gabe was in a shelter for a long time when Hansberry discovered him. He had not received training and Hansberry has been working hard to help him learn manners so someone will welcome him into their family. She said he is making progress. She has also done a few virtual training classes with Ruff Start Rescue, which is the organization she fosters him through.
“He is so worth it,” Hansberry said. “He loves playing with other dogs, but he is not a fan of cats.”
Hansberry prefers to foster medium to large sized dogs and looks specifically for the ones who have been waiting the longest to belong to a loving family.
She explained that she likes to foster animals because they do better in a home setting than in a shelter setting, which can be overwhelming and stressful for many animals.
Hansberry said her favorite part of fostering is seeing the animals thrive in a loving environment once they have been adopted.
“I love seeing how spoiled they are and living their best life,” said Hansberry. “It’s good to see how far they have come from being a stray and eating grass to having cupcakes on their birthday. It’s amazing.”
The most difficult part is seeing so many animals in need and knowing she can’t save them all.
“There were three dogs on the euthanasia list when I picked up Gabe,” said Hansberry. “I kept thinking about
them. I know I can’t save them all, but it’s a hard pill to swallow. Gabe was on the euthanasia list for that day. I picked him up at 10 a.m., if I had not, he would have been euthanized.”
She decided to foster through Ruff Start because they have an organized system that works like a well oiled machine. All of the animals are on their website and potential families constantly scroll through the photos, which means a fairly short turnaround time, said Hansberry.
She said she doesn’t understand why more people don’t step up and volunteer to foster.
“You get to pick the (animals) new home, you get to decide who is the best fit,” said Hansberry. “They go from a loving foster to a great, loving home. It’s not as hard as you think because it’s such a good outcome for them.”
She plans to volunteer with the new Carlton County Animal Rescue organization as soon as they are ready to move forward.
The CCAR just received their 501 3C from the state. They plan to serve the 36,000 plus residents and 875 square miles of Carlton County, including the southern half with Moose Lake, Barnum, Kettle River and more.
They held an informational meeting in Cloquet recently where Hansberry volunteered to help.
Moose Lake Police Chief Darren Juntunen, mentioned during recent city council meetings that there is a big problem in the area with loose pets and stray animals.
He said that the department has a scanner, but many of the animals are not chipped and there is not anywhere in the area to house the animals. Hansberry said that Ruff Start will work with Moose Lake until the CCAR is up and running.
Anyone interested in signing up to become a foster home or for more information about the new organization can visit their website at https://www.ccarescue.com/.
