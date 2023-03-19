Gabe was one of several dogs set to be euthanized when big hearted Taylor Hansberry rescued the largish goofy guy, who also happens to think that he is a lap dog.

Hansberry began rescuing animals before her 5-year-old son was born,  then took a break. She has rescued four dogs and one cat in just a few months.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0