The new Carlton County Justice Center will be built. The question is, will Carlton County be authorized to pay for construction costs through a county wide one-half percent local option sales tax or will it come out of property taxes.
That depends on the residents and how they vote come November.
A yes vote means that the majority of the costs will be financed through the sales tax.
A no vote means that the majority of the costs will be financed through property taxes. Either way, the project will move forward.
County Coordinator Dennis Genereau explained that there will be two waves of mailed information this fall before the election to explain the need for the sales tax and the building plans. Sheriff Kelly Lake added that the goal was to have the local option sales tax funding fresh in the voter’s minds coming into the November 8 election.
Lake and other county officials will be at the Carlton County Fair August 18-21. Stop by the sheriff’s booth area to ask questions, see the plans and discuss any concerns about the upcoming project.
The work continues to move along at the Justice Center building site. The surveying is underway and should be done soon. The removal of the vegetation and stumps and clearing the construction area will be done by Labor Day. Excavation, utility installation, and foundation work will continue through the fall. The walls are scheduled to be set up starting in January.
Justin Kroeger of Gallagher insurance consultants is working with the county’s health insurance committee. A new secondary health care plan for spouses and retirees over the age of 65 is in the works. This plan would remove the liability of claims on the current health plan when retirees and spouses choose to use the secondary plan.
The plan is used in most of the surrounding counties already and would reduce health plan costs for the county, but also would be cheaper and equal or better coverage for the retiree. For example, under this plan the limit for out of pocket costs would drop from $2000 to $1000. Kroeger noted that only two or three spouses are impacted by this health care option each year.
Commissioner Tom Proulx said that he doesn’t see any downside to the change. The county board will wait for more information before taking a vote on the change.
Assistant Jail Administrator Jason Wilmes has been running the current jail programs while Paul Coughlin has been working on the new Justice Center/Jail complex. His work on maintaining the state-required corrections policy manual was recognized and the sheriff presented him with the silver 2021 Excellence in Corrections Policy Management.
The Townships of Holyoke, Twin Lakes, and Silver Brook approved the new maintenance contracts with the transportation department and are now approved by the county board. Other townships are expected to follow over the coming months.
Moose Lake Mayor Ted Shaw was appointed to another six year term on the Economic Development Board.
