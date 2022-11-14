vintage mouse trap.jpeg

The first “Star of the Show”  at the November Antiques Appraisals was valued at $300-400. Steve Wesely of Cresent Auctioneering volunteers to appraise the items for the Moose Lake Historical Society. 

The mousetrap was handmade from solid oak, weighed about eight pounds and was estimated to be circa 1890. The presenter brought it in because she didn’t know what it was. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0