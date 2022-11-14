The first “Star of the Show” at the November Antiques Appraisals was valued at $300-400. Steve Wesely of Cresent Auctioneering volunteers to appraise the items for the Moose Lake Historical Society.
The mousetrap was handmade from solid oak, weighed about eight pounds and was estimated to be circa 1890. The presenter brought it in because she didn’t know what it was.
The second “Star of the Show” was an electric Hamm’s Beer sign. This sign, circa 1960 was still in working condition, and was valued at $150-200.
The third “Star of the Show” was a pair of jade goblets, contained in a green velvet case. The presenter had purchased them in Korea in 1970. They were very decorative, but had never been used. They were valued at $75-100.
The fourth “Star of the Show” was a European made little boy doll, circa 1920, possibly French. It had a “composition” head. Boy dolls are unusual. It was in good condition and valued at $75-125.
The “Fifth “Star of the Show” was a triple long chain with an attached lovelier that was set with opals. The gold colored chain was magnetic. This item, circa 1920 was valued at $75-100.
A pair of “Avon” beer mugs were shown. One was from 1979, and the other from 1982. They were valued at $15-20 each.
A double sided breadboard . was shown. It had “ears” that would hook over the edge of the counter on opposite sides. The center board was 18 inches wide, and was all one board...not possible to find a piece of lumber that wide anymore. It was valued at $15-25.
A hand made copper kettle, circa 1890 was shown. It was a 3 quart size, with attached wrought iron handles. It was valued at $75-125.
A copper wedding chalice was shown. It was missing its base, and it was assumed to be a wedding chalice, because of the two small vessels that attached to either side. No value assessed.
A series of hand made ice fishing decoys were shown. They had been made by the presenter’s father. He had made them, circa 1940. They were valued at $20-30 each.
A homemade fishing plug was shown. It had a very large triple hook on its bottom and two smaller triple hooks on either side. This item, circa 1960 was valued at $50-75.
A red plastic Coke cola case containing a nail file and comb was shown. This item, circa 1950 was valued at $30-40.
An oak wood wall clock with a porcelain face was shown. It didn’t have a brand name on its face. A very decorative item, made, circa 1890 ,but was not in running condition. It was valued at $125.
A cardboard sign for “Producers Cottage Cheese” was shown. This item, some 65 years old or older, was valued at $100-115.
A ceramic Nemidigi Pottery dish with cedar decoration on it was shown. This item was valued at $20-30.
A footed apple dish, with a happy face on it was shown. This item, circa 1960 was valued at $20-30.
A small ceramic dish, similar to Nemidigi, was shown. It was valued at $30-50.
A double candle holder, of modern design was shown. It was silver plaited, and a very decorative item. It was valued at $40-50.
A pair of ceramic figurines were shown. They were not labeled, but the presenter said that they were over 50 years old. One was a man, and the other a woman. The pair was valued at $30-40.
A menu from “Len’s Elmwood INN” from 1959 was shown. Oh my, what a difference in prices. Being a local item, it was valued at $10-15.
A large Nemidigi vase was shown. It had been presented to the Historical Society, and will be going in the Gift Shop next summer. It was valued at $80-120.
A Gruen, gold plated watch was shown. It had been given to the presenter’s uncle on his graduation from high school in 1924. It was still in running condition, and valued at $250. If not running, you could cut the price in half.
A pair of “Fallstaff” beer trays were shown. They were reproductions, and made in the 1970’s. They were valued at $100-150.
