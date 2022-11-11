Arvid “Sam” Huhta smiles as he remembers receiving his Quilt of Valor. The quilts are handmade by volunteers and gifted to active duty military or veterans as a lifetime achievement award for their dedication and service. 

“It was kind of neat,” said Huhta, a Vietnam Army veteran. “They read a little spiel and put the quilt around your shoulders.” 

