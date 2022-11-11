Arvid “Sam” Huhta smiles as he remembers receiving his Quilt of Valor. The quilts are handmade by volunteers and gifted to active duty military or veterans as a lifetime achievement award for their dedication and service.
“It was kind of neat,” said Huhta, a Vietnam Army veteran. “They read a little spiel and put the quilt around your shoulders.”
The now 74-year-old served in the military from May 1968-Dec. 1969. He was a crew chief on a 105 Howitzer.
“We got drafted,” Huhta said. “You just do the best you can to keep your buddy alive. I didn’t have a political opinion, just tried to stay alive.”
“I was protesting against the war and he went off to war,” said Linda Huhta, his wife.
She said that they connected when he was home on leave. They married in 1970.
“He has always been very kind, the war didn’t change him,” said Linda.
Huhta was stationed at a base camp next to the small village of Duc Pho, just below Da Nang.
“They took us by helicopter,” Huhta said. “Whenever the infantry was in trouble, they called us. That’s why they kept us close.”
They also called him in for larger targets such as trucks and artillery pieces.
He said that the enemy did not appreciate being shot at and retaliated in the middle of the night.
“We got hit a lot by rockets and mortar,” said Huhta.
He said it was so cold in the highlands during monsoon season that he had his mom send him long johns to wear.
He also spent time in areas sprayed with Agent Orange. The military sprayed an area with the chemical the week before Huhtas gun battery was sent, so the area was cleared of brush. They also hit it with B-52 bombs to flatten it out.
He is currently dealing with a few health issues including heart and pre-diabetes related to his exposure to Agent Orange while overseas.
Huhta said he flew home on a cargo plane with other military personnel and even bumped into someone else from northern Minnesota.
“We all let out a cheer when we got on the ground,” Huhta said with a smile.
He participated in a PTSD test for veterans several years ago and was told that he does not have any symptoms. He said the process was interesting. Huhta was in a long line of veterans waiting their turn to get on a computer when he noticed a veteran sitting in the back of the room.
“He was just sitting there staring at the screen,” Huhta said. The veteran still hadn’t moved by the time Huhta sat down and took the test, and was still sitting frozen in place by the time Huhta was done with the test.
Once the veterans completed the test, they met with a psychiatrist. She told Huhta he was clear. He asked if she had read the questions and she said no. He told her about the vet he observed and recommended she read the test questions.
Finally, in the spring of 2022, Huhta received his medals. He was awarded two bronze stars, A Vietnam Campaign medal and two unit citations. The bronze stars are awarded to people for heroic or meritorious deeds while serving in or with the Army, according to govinfo.gov. It is also the fourth-highest ranking award.
Huhta is a member of the Barnum American Legion and the only member left who has seen combat.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.