uncontested races Sep 29, 2022 Barnum MayorDale RiihiluomaTwo city council Justin Dinger, Lori BerglundSchool board (3)Betty A. Anderson, Dawn Hutgren, Jessica UnkelhaeuserMoose Lake city council (2)Douglas Juntunen, Walter Lower IIIMoose Lake school board (3) Steven Blondo, Julie Peterson, Brenda Sue HeikkilaCounty Commissioner District 2Marv BodieCounty AttorneyLauri KetolaSoil and Water District 2Tim L. MichaelsonSoil and Water Distric 3Robert Fox
