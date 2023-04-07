Spring is in the air. While Mother Nature is not giving up on winter weather easily, the temperatures are forecasted to head into the 40s over the weekend and maybe even warmer the following week.
However, the never ending winter precipitation will most likely continue into the spring with slightly higher than normal rainfall and slightly cooler than average temperatures, said Lee Britt, meteorologist at U.S. National Weather Service in Duluth.
He explained that the latest there has been an inch of snow on the ground at the Duluth office was May 7, 1954. This winter is the fifth snowiest on record so far with 129 inches at the Duluth office. An additional 6.4 inches will push this winter into first place, which is still a possibility.
Why have we had such a snowy winter? Climate change creates a chain reaction of events and impacts the amount of snow that Northlanders see.
“In general terms, global warming leads to warmer oceans putting more moisture into the atmosphere, increasing the potential for larger storm complexes,” said Britt. “Locally we also have to deal with Lake Superior. Warmer temps lead to less ice coverage. Less ice coverage allows for more lake effect snow processes to take place.”
Global warming and climate change are not the same, but people often confuse them or think they are interchangeable.
“Global warming generally refers to the long-term increase in global average temperature as a result of human activity,” said Britt. “Climate change is a much broader term that covers changes in multiple parts of the climate system, from temperature to precipitation to wind patterns. Climate change can be local, regional, or global, and it can have natural or human causes. Global warming is a type of climate change; however, not all climate change is global warming.”
The changes also affect the Northland weather. One way is the overall pattern allows for warmer overnight lows and less arctic outbreaks than in the past.
“I wouldn’t say winter’s will be mild, but warmer temperatures would allow for a change in the overall snow physics,” Britt said. “The Northland area is typically in Polar or Arctic Air masses.” That allows for the snow ratios to be high and produces the pretty, fluffy snow that turns the area into a giant snow globe.
The warming temperatures bring wet, heavy snow, like the Blue Blizzard in December.
Join the Storm Spotter training in either an in person class or virtually. The free classes are open to all ages to learn about severe weather, safety and become an official weather spotter. The closest in person classes to the Moose Lake area is either Tuesday, April 11 in Hinckley or 6:30 p.m. in Cloquet on Wednesday, April 26 at the Government building. Visit https://www.weather.gov/dlh/skywarn for more information.
