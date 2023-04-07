Spring is in the air. While Mother Nature is not giving up on winter weather easily, the temperatures are forecasted to head into the 40s over the weekend and maybe even warmer the following week.

However, the never ending winter precipitation will most likely continue into the spring with slightly higher than normal rainfall and slightly cooler than average temperatures, said Lee Britt, meteorologist at U.S. National Weather Service in Duluth. 

