The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announces an $18.8 million grant to the University of Minnesota Medical School. The grant aims to provide law enforcement officers and first responders across Minnesota with more than 8,300 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to improve cardiac arrest survival rates. 

The three-year project aims to equip every law enforcement vehicle in the state with an AED and train agencies to deliver immediate care prior to the arrival of Emergency Medical Services (EMS). AEDs should be applied within the first three to five minutes of a cardiac arrest to ensure the best possible outcome. 

