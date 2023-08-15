Barnum students need your help. There are two openings for Math Corps tutors and one Early Learning Corps tutor. The application deadline is Oct. 4.
With fewer than a third of Minnesota students achieving grade level-proficiency in literacy and math, one Early Learning Corps tutor and two Math Corps tutors are being sought to serve in Barnum area schools beginning in October. “Those numbers seem really daunting, but the good news is we have a solution that works,” says Christine Fankhanel, Director of Minnesota Programs with Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps. “When students work with a tutor, incredible things happen. They often make more than a year’s progress during the school year!”
Tutors placed at local schools can choose to serve 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. Some locations also have opportunities for 10 hours weekly. Using scripted activities, tutors meet with students individually and in small groups to practice essential skills. Prior teaching experience isn’t required – all tutors receive comprehensive training and ongoing coaching.
“With two-thirds of students needing extra support, to perform at grade level, tutors provide an essential boost absolutely essential,” says Fankhanel.
With so many students needing extra support to read and do math at grade level, more than 1,700 tutors are needed statewide.
All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks (about $15/hour served), plus up to $4,800 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild, or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.
Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are evidence-based AmeriCorps programs dedicated to helping all children become strong learners. Tutors placed in local schools work one-on-one or in small groups with students to help build skills. Rigorous third-party evaluation has consistently shown students who have Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps make greater gains and faster progress. Building on success in Minnesota, the programs are replicated nationally in 16 states plus the District of Columbia. Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are administered through Ampact, and have already served 500,000 students. For more information, please visit www.readingandmath.org.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.