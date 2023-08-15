Barnum students need your help. There are two openings for Math Corps tutors and one Early Learning Corps tutor. The application deadline is Oct. 4.

With fewer than a third of Minnesota students achieving grade level-proficiency in literacy and math, one Early Learning Corps tutor and two Math Corps tutors are being sought to serve in Barnum area schools beginning in October. “Those numbers seem really daunting, but the good news is we have a solution that works,” says Christine Fankhanel, Director of Minnesota Programs with Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps. “When students work with a tutor, incredible things happen. They often make more than a year’s progress during the school year!”

