The neighboring landowners continue to protest the proposed green burial cemetery in Blackhoof Township.
Zoning Administrator Heather Cunningham wrote a letter of concern on the issue. She presented the proposed letter and it was approved unanimously. The letter will be sent to the Green Burial Council, 2720 Cold Springs Road, Placerville, California 95667 with a copy sent to Steelman Cemetery Company, 5208 51 Ave. North, Crystal 55429.
The letter noted that two prominent members of the Green Burial Council were not following the guidelines that their publication “Startup Tips for Green Burial Cemetery Operators” located on their website.
Among a number of issues listed in the letter, the Green Burial council’s website guidelines are not being followed for this potential burial site:
* In a call for a level burial site, the proposed site varies in elevations by 46 feet which is considered a steep slope at one location on the property according to the Carlton County Zoning Ordinance.
* The site should have little or no water yet has a Type 5, open water wetland.
* The green burial publication states that the site should not have any deed covenants while in fact the subdivision adjacent to the cemetery property allows only residential use.
* The cemetery should not be in an area of expensive homes. Yet, the average home in Carlton County is valued at $205,000 and the adjacent homes to this property average $353,271.
* The publication states the goal is “Good neighbors are priceless” encouraging letters, town meetings, and personal visits to each affected landowner and local civic groups. This has not been done. The board’s letter notes that Mr. Connell has backed out of attending an informational meeting at the township level and one on the county level.
A petition of 106 Blackhoof Township community citizens requested that the board place a moratorium on burials.
* The site is located on an area that was once beaches of Glacial Lake Duluth. Native American artifacts have been found in the area and no archaeological survey has been requested and no recorded record has been found.
* An adjoining landowner offered to buy the parcel at the $80,000 purchase price. The county assessor has estimated the parcel at a value of $34,900 and Mr. Bixby of Steelman Cemetery Company countered with a price of $350,000 in written negotiations.
There has been no response to the letter at press time.
Sales tax rollout
A required hearing on the start of the half percent sales tax to pay for the Justice Center construction was held in Dec. and the county board unanimously approved moving ahead. They instructed the auditor/treasurer to send the necessary paperwork to the state.
“We received no phone calls, or letters or emails, and of course no one has come to the hearing,” Auditor/Treasurer DeVriendt said. “Since I have organized these hearings and public input this is the least public comment on any particular issue we considered. I suspect the vote of approval in November was at the bottom of this lack of input.”
The local sales tax will start to be collected April 1.
County health plans approved for coming year
The Public Health and Human Services contracts with United Health Care and Medica to provide the insurance coverage for elderly, children, and low income residents of Carlton County was approved by the Carlton County Board of Commissioners. The state mandates this wide-ranging coverage by and large.
Chair Gary Peterson asked CCHHS Director Dave Lee what would happen if the board did not approve the coverage.
“We work with all these clients anyway,” said Lee. We come out ahead on the revenue side of the picture and that is without addressing the good it does in our community.”
Water Resources Melanie Bomier was approved for a 10-year plan for the St. Louis River Watershed. She noted there is still update work on the Nemadji, Kettle River, and Mississippi River (Tamarack River) Watershed Plans and they will be presented for approval later.
The contract with the Cromwell-Wright Schools was approved for busing foster care children to school. Funding is based on a 50-50basis with a cap of $10,000 for Carlton County’s share. Lee said that not all school districts apply for this transportation funding subsidy, and he does not know why they do not participate.
Zoning Administrator Cunningham was given approval to proceed with drawing up possible controls as a zoning amendment relating to the creation or expansion of any new or existing captive cervid farms.
