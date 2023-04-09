As we look forward to warmer weather and melting snow, tick season is also approaching. A variety of diseases may be spread by ticks in Minnesota. You can decrease your chance of being exposed to tickborne disease by knowing what to look for and taking a few preventative steps.
The blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick, is the main tick of public health concern as it causes the most tickborne disease in Minnesota.
The blacklegged tick is 3-5 millimeters in length with a flat, oval shaped body, eight legs, and dark, reddish brown to black coloring. The American dog tick, also called the wood tick, is 5-15 millimeters in length with a brown and red dotted body and eight legs. Bites from the American dog tick are common, but they rarely spread disease.
Spending time outdoors in the spring and summer months is a great part of living in Minnesota, but people who work and play outside are at a higher risk of getting diseases from tick bites. These steps will help you enjoy your time outside while lowering your risk for tickborne disease:
1. Be aware. Ticks can be active anytime temperatures are above freezing and there is little to no snow on the ground. They can be found in wooded and brushy areas, as well as more open, grassy habitats.
2. Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered tick repellant. (Look for an EPA registration number on the packaging.) Products containing permethrin, which are used on clothing and gear, are especially recommended for people who spend a lot of time in wooded areas. Do not use permethrin on your skin. Standard DEET-based products in concentrations up to 30% are safe for adults and children, but do not use DEET for infants under two months.
3. Check yourself and your children for ticks after coming indoors. Bathe or shower to wash off and more easily find ticks. Search your entire body closely, especially hard-to-see areas like in and around ears and hair, behind knees, under arms, and around the groin area.
4. If you find a tick, remove it as soon as possible. Prompt removal can lower the risk of tickborne disease transmission. Use a pair of tweezers or your fingers to grasp the tick by the head, close to the skin. Pull the tick outward slowly, gently, and steadily. Clean the area with soap and water.
Not all ticks carry disease, and not all bites from infected ticks will result in disease transmission. Lyme disease is the most reported tickborne disease in Minnesota. Know what symptoms to looks for. Early signs usually appear within 30 days of being infected and include:
• Rash (May look like a bull’s-eye, or a red ring with a clear center that may grow to several inches in width. May not be itchy or painful. Not everyone gets or sees a rash and not all rashes look like a bull’s-eye.)
• Fever or chills
• Muscle or joint pain
• Headache
• Tiredness or weakness
Other diseases may cause similar symptoms. Contact your doctor immediately if you think you may have a tickborne disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.