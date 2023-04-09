As we look forward to warmer weather and melting snow, tick season is also approaching. A variety of diseases may be spread by ticks in Minnesota. You can decrease your chance of being exposed to tickborne disease by knowing what to look for and taking a few preventative steps.

The blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick, is the main tick of public health concern as it causes the most tickborne disease in Minnesota. 

