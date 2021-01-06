A third client death from COVID-19 at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) located in Moose Lake was reported.
This most recent death occurred on Jan. 1, 2021. The two previous deaths occurred on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 of 2020. Currently there are no active cases of COVID-19 at either the Moose Lake or St. Peter MSOP facilities.
"We mourn his passing and extend our deepest sympathy to those who loved him and called him friend,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “The toll the pandemic continues to take in human lives is tragic.”
Under patient data privacy laws, no further information can be released.
Between the two locations there are nearly 740 civilly committed clients. Stringent infection-prevention and control measures have been implemented at both facilities. Voluntary mass testing of staff and clients is a single part of these procedures. During the most recent testing no positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in staff or clients at the Moose Lake facility.
