Roughly 60% of residents did not support the Moose Lake Schools capital projects levy  on Election Day. Over the past five years the district has cut more than $590,000 from the operating budget in an attempt to keep up with the rate of inflation. The extra pandemic related funding is coming to an end. The school district estimates a budget deficit for the 2023-2024 school year. The proposed levy would have helped support technology and transportation improvements over the next 10 years as well as restore a few staff positions including reading and math intervention teachers and a full time principal and more.

The Star Gazette asked Superintendent Billie Jo Steen what the future for the school is.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0