Roughly 60% of residents did not support the Moose Lake Schools capital projects levy on Election Day. Over the past five years the district has cut more than $590,000 from the operating budget in an attempt to keep up with the rate of inflation. The extra pandemic related funding is coming to an end. The school district estimates a budget deficit for the 2023-2024 school year. The proposed levy would have helped support technology and transportation improvements over the next 10 years as well as restore a few staff positions including reading and math intervention teachers and a full time principal and more.
The Star Gazette asked Superintendent Billie Jo Steen what the future for the school is.
Q. Now that the election is over and the levy did not pass, what next?
A. The simple answer is that the needs of our district have not gone away. Therefore, we must go back to the drawing board and develop a new solution that meets the needs of our students and our community. Because of the urgency of this situation, that work will begin immediately.
Q. Are there any immediate actions that will take place?
A. Our team will be meeting with our auditors within the next week and then we will be scheduling a finance committee meeting to discuss this further.
Q. What will happen with the concerns the levy would have covered?
A. We will have to meet to look at these concerns and further prioritize our needs. There were some changes to leadership in St. Paul so we will be working very closely with our local representatives as well as our educational organizations to advocate for the unique needs of rural school districts. We will continue advocating for a state level solution to the funding disparity between rural and metro school districts.
Q. Will there be staff cuts?
A. It is too early to say without knowing the results of the next legislative session. We know we have $220,000 of staffing costs that are covered by expiring ESSER funds so we will need to find a new funding source to cover those expenses.
Q. What will happen with transportation?
A. The bottom line is that we must go back to the drawing board to find a solution to the challenges with which we have been struggling. We have two years left on our bus lease purchase agreement after this year, so we will continue to make those payments.
Q. What should readers know about the future of the school/staff/students?
A. I am pleased that we were able to have a dialogue with community members about the needs of this district and the process we used to find a solution to meet those needs. That dialogue will continue as we keep looking for solutions to meet our needs. The results of the referendum are in no way a measure of this community’s commitment to its school. This is clearly a community that cares about its local school and the students we serve. Our administration and school board will continue to do everything we can to support our students, staff, and community.
