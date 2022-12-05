Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank’s Food Shelf Program served a record number of households and people at its distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at its Airpark location. Just under 400 households and 961 people were provided with Thanksgiving turkeys, fresh produce and other food items during the drive-through distribution staffed by over 30 volunteers.
“We haven’t seen this high of demand since the start of the pandemic,” shared Shaye Moris, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank’s executive director. “If today is any indication, this holiday season could see a record level of demand for food assistance.”
As the region’s only “food bank,” Second Harvest Northern Lakes primarily supplies nationally and regionally donated and purchased food to other NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin non-profit food shelves, soup kitchens, shelters and other charitable programs. It’s Food Shelf Program serves Duluth and surrounding community residents directly each Tuesday of the month supplying more than 1 million pounds annually or enough food for 800,000 meals.
As Jack Steinbach, longtime volunteer stated during Tuesday’s distribution, “It’s unbelievable to see so many people needing assistance. And, it’s fantastic that we’re able to provide it.”
As inflationary impacts have affected area residents, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank reports a 37% increase in use at the 40 plus area food shelves it supports throughout NE Minnesota (St. Louis, Carlton, Lake and Cook Counties) and NW Wisconsin (Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties). This use includes a 42% increase in use amongst seniors and a 33% increase in use amongst children.
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is the region’s only food bank and rescuer of nationally and regionally donated food for 135 non-profit charitable feeding programs (food shelves, soup kitchens, shelters, etc.) and approximately 44,000 people in need throughout NE Minnesota (St. Louis, Carlton,
Lake and Cook counties) and NW Wisconsin (Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties). In addition to providing food to other non-profit programs, Second Harvest provides service to nearly 4,910 people per month as part of its Food Shelf, Mobile Food Pantry, Nutrition for Seniors and BackPack Programs. Over the last year, Second Harvest has rescued and distributed 6.6 million pounds of food or enough food for 5.3 million meals for those in need throughout the Northland.
