Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank’s Food Shelf Program served a record number of households and people at its distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at its Airpark location. Just under 400 households and 961 people were provided with Thanksgiving turkeys, fresh produce and other food items during the drive-through distribution staffed by over 30 volunteers.

“We haven’t seen this high of demand since the start of the pandemic,” shared Shaye Moris, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank’s executive director. “If today is any indication, this holiday season could see a record level of demand for food assistance.”

