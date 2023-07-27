We’re lucky to have an abundance of clean fresh water to drink, bathe, cook and wash with here in Carlton County, but it’s not something to take for granted. 

While the majority of folks in the county get their water from municipal water sources, a large portion of the population gets the water they use every day from their own private wells. As long as the water doesn’t smell or taste funny, or isn’t an odd color you might not think anything of it, but it’s important that you have the resources to protect your drinking water from contaminants. 

