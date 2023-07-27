We’re lucky to have an abundance of clean fresh water to drink, bathe, cook and wash with here in Carlton County, but it’s not something to take for granted.
While the majority of folks in the county get their water from municipal water sources, a large portion of the population gets the water they use every day from their own private wells. As long as the water doesn’t smell or taste funny, or isn’t an odd color you might not think anything of it, but it’s important that you have the resources to protect your drinking water from contaminants.
When I asked Chris Berg, Deputy Zoning and Environmental Services Administrator for Carlton, about why testing your well is important, he told me “you never know what (contaminants) might be in your water, testing is really the only way to find out for sure. And just because your neighbor gets their water tested and it’s clean, that doesn’t mean yours is.”
Carlton County makes it easy for residents to get well water tested, according to Berg “it’s only $50 for Carlton Zoning and Environmental Services to test for nitrates, bacteria and E. coli.” When asked about what the process looks like he said, “you pick up a sterilized container from the office, take a sample from your drinking water tap and drop it off back at the office. We’ll typically have the results back to you in 2-3 days.” Nitrates, coliform bacteria and E.coli are all contaminants that can cause adverse health effects in people, especially children, who consume contaminated water. The Minnesota Department of Health suggests well owners test for coliform bacteria and E.coli once every year, and for nitrates once every other year. These contaminants can enter your well water due to a change in groundwater level, significant rainfall, flooding events, runoff from agriculture, urban stormwater runoff or unused wells that haven’t been sealed.
In addition to testing your drinking water, sealing unused wells is an important step to protecting our groundwater resources in the county. “The number one reason (that it’s important) is that unsealed wells can affect your drinking water and the drinking water of anyone that uses the same aquifer. Aquifers are interconnected and if contaminants enter at your unused well, that water can travel to your neighbors well and beyond,” says Sandra Beck, District Hydrologist for the Minnesota Department of Health. Beyond potentially providing a conduit for contaminated water to enter your aquifer, children and small animals can easily fall into unprotected wells making it a liability.
Finding unused wells on your property can be a bit tricky, especially if it hasn’t been used for decades. “If you are currently connected to a municipal water system but your home was built before it was connected to municipal water, it’s highly likely you have an unused well on your property,” says Beck.
For folks that have a property that has never been connected to municipal water, Beck states that “you should have received a well disclosure certificate when you purchased your home, telling you if and where there are wells on your property. You can also search for previously filed well disclosure certificates on the MDH website.” If a well is not in use, doesn’t have a Well Maintenance Permit, or poses a threat to health or safety, Minnesota law requires that you must have the well sealed by an MDH licensed well contractor. A licensed contractor database, as well as the Minnesota Well Index (MWI), a tool used for identifying and locating wells on your property, can be easily accessed on the MDH website.
Getting well water tested regularly and sealing unused wells on your property are a few steps you can take to ensure the safety of yourself, your family and the environment. Carlton County and the Minnesota Department of Health offer a wide range of resources for property owners to be proactive in protecting the groundwater resources we use on a daily basis. Visit the MDH website, Carlton Zoning and Environmental Services website or reach out to Carlton SWCD if you are looking for resources or information on keeping your well, well.
Cameron Gustafson is the Community Conservationist at the Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District whose columns focus on environmental topics and stewardship.
