Since 2005, CBS 3 and KBJR 6 have been owned by the same company. We’ve gone through slogans like “for the family,” “people you can count on,” “in touch” and “Northland’s News Center.” Our new owners don’t like the fact that 3 and 6 compete against each other so now both teams have been merged into one called “Northern News Now”. You can watch KBJR news in the morning, noon and five, six and 10 pm. CBS 3 will have two newscasts at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Some of the anchor people will stay in the same place, others are leaving the station and some like me will be shifted elsewhere. I will now be on KBJR weekends and I hope you will check me out to check on all of these TV changes and the changes October is bound to bring our weather.

     Leaves changing should be a big topic this October. Last year was shortchanged by the drought which cut the fall color season drastically. Decent rain this year has Minnesota DNR folks postulating that this year we’ll have an extended season for viewing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0