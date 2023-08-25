Hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and even gardening all have one thing in common–they’re outdoors. Being outside means stepping into the home of many animals, birds, plants and insects. Including ticks. 

Lone Star Ticks, a tick once thought to live in the southern part of the United States, has found it’s way to northern Minnesota, bringing with it a potentially life-threatening allergy. Alpha-gal Syndrome. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0