Moms who live in Minnesota are invited to join a free virtual fishing challenge Saturday, May 13, through Sunday, May 14, during Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, when all Minnesota moms can fish without purchasing a fishing license.
To participate in the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge, moms simply need to join the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group and submit one photo of each fish they catch. All participants who submit a fish will be entered in a random drawing for prizes provided by the Student Anglers Organization, including SCHEELS gift cards. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Student Anglers Organization to organize the challenge.
Contest details are available on the Student Anglers Association website (studentangler.org/minnesota-moms-fishing-challenge). In the contest, no fish is too small and all fish species count.
The Minnesota State Legislature established Take a Mom Fishing Weekend in 1988 to coincide with Mother’s Day. This year, the weekend also happens during fishing opener — seasons begin Saturday, May 13, for walleye, northern pike, bass, and trout in lakes.
Fishing season dates and regulations are available on the DNR fishing page (mndnr.gov/fishing). Find out how and where to fish, learn about fishing equipment, read about ways to catch different kinds of fish and get acquainted with fishing ethics, and being stewards of Minnesota’s natural resources, on the DNR learn to fish page (mndnr.gov/gofishing).
Contact the DNR Information Centerby email or call 888-646-6367.
