Dust off your bike and lace up your running shoes for the annual Moose Lake Triathlon as roughly 100 athletes descend on Moose Lake this weekend.
The triathlon has a record number of participants signed up already this year. Last year about 30 people signed up in the week leading up to the event, said race director Jamie Nelson.
She said the event has grown each of the three years since she took over. The first year there were roughly 60 participants, then in 2022 the numbers rose to mid 80s and this year there are nearly 100 people signed up.
The success of the event hinges on volunteers to help run the event as well as participants.
Several members of the Rebels 9-12 grade football team volunteer each year to help in a variety of ways, from cheering and directing the participants, to setting up and taking down, said Nelson.
“All players benefit from the funds raised in return for our community service,” said Dave Louzek, Rebels coach. He said that the community supports the sports teams and it’s important to give back.
Several businesses also volunteer, as do the local fire and police departments.
Nelson said she would like a few more volunteers in the water during the first portion of the triathlon.
The event begins with a dip in Moose Head Lake for .4 miles, a 12.5 mile bike ride and ends with a 3.1 mile run.
Competitors have options to participate in the entire event, or as a group and each person takes one event.
The bike portion of the triathlon will be shorter this year, due to the bridge construction in Barnum.
Residents may notice an uptick of bikers on the Munger Trail over the weekend as the Ragnar race also begins on Saturday.
This years participants range in age from 14 up to 73-years-old and come from across the state.
There are also a wide range of abilities, from beginners to seasoned competitors.
“We’d like to see people stick around for the last person also,” said Nelson.
