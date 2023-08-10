Dust off your bike and lace up your running shoes for the annual Moose Lake Triathlon as roughly 100 athletes descend on Moose Lake this weekend.

The triathlon has a record number of participants signed up already this year. Last year about 30 people signed up in the week leading up to the event, said race director Jamie Nelson.

