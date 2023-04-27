Long time music lover and Moose Lake high school band instructor, Spencer Walton, enjoys collaborating and bringing musical talent together for a fun show. Walton is also the Moose Lake Community Band director and often includes the members in the mix with the local high school jazz bands.
Walton has been working with the UMN Morris to bring their symphonic winds and jazz directors to the area to work with students from local schools. Walton explained that he reached out to Dr. Simon Tillier from the University of Minnesota Morris in 2019 to plan an event, but the pandemic hit before they could bring the plan to fruition.
Tillier was Waltons director when he attended college and continues to be a big influence.
Tillier has conducted, performed, and taught throughout the U.S.A., Canada, Asia, and Latin America, said Walton. He is also a regular guest conductor for the Israeli Youth Wind Orchestra and as artistic director to the Cincinnati Youth Wind Ensemble.
The collaboration provides band students an opportunity to work with a collegiate director for free.
The students begin working with rehearsals at 8:30 a.m. and continue to practice throughout the day until their 4 p.m. performance.
“The students will then have rehearsals with Dr. Tillier throughout the day. We have Dr. Steven Alford from the UMN Morris joining us for an Improvisation Masterclass as well,” said Walton. “He is the new jazz director at Morris. I was able to attend one of his masterclasses a few weeks ago about improvisation, and was impressed at how he communicated the ideas about improvisation to high school students.”
The students will work with the local school band directors during the day also.
Everyone is invited to attend and listen to the students perform free of charge.
The one day event is 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Willow River school.
