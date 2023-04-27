Long time music lover and Moose Lake high school band instructor, Spencer Walton, enjoys collaborating and bringing musical talent together for a fun show. Walton is also the Moose Lake Community Band director and often includes the members in the mix with the local high school jazz bands.

Walton has been working with the UMN Morris to bring their symphonic winds and jazz directors to the area to work with students from local schools. Walton explained that he reached out to Dr. Simon Tillier from the University of Minnesota Morris in 2019 to plan an event, but the pandemic hit before they could bring the plan to fruition.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0