August serves up a smorgasbord of celestial delights, starting with a full “super” moon on August 1. As it rises that evening, the moon will look bigger and brighter than usual, thanks to being less than a day from perigee, its closest approach to Earth in a lunar cycle.

     Saturn begins August very low in the east at nightfall. All month long it climbs higher as it drifts westward. On the 27th it reaches opposition, when Earth laps it in the orbital race and it appears opposite the sun in the sky. Mid-month will be a great time to view the ringed planet, with a small telescope if possible, because no moon will interfere.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0