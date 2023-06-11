Q
uestion: I know you talk about winter travel survival kits when it is that time of the year. But with summer upon us, can you talk about that and things motorists should have?
Answer: Great idea! Motorists need to be prepared when traveling at any time or anywhere. Here is some information that is shared from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA.)
Even a well-maintained vehicle can break down, so it’s advisable to put together an emergency roadside kit to carry with you. A cell phone tops the list of suggested emergency kit contents since it allows you to call for help when and where you need it.
Recommended emergency roadside kit contents include:
Cell phone and charger
First aid kit
Flashlight
Flares and a white flag
Jumper cables
Tire pressure gauge
Jack (and ground mat) for changing a tire
Work gloves and a change of clothes
Basic repair tools and some duct tape (for temporarily repairing a hose leak)
Water and paper towels for cleaning up
Nonperishable food, drinking water, and medicines
Extra windshield washer fluid
Maps
Emergency blankets, towels and coats
For additional information please visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/summer-driving-tips
Summer travel safety
Question: I am excited for summer and doing some traveling. Can you talk about summer travel safety?
Answer: Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer. It’s when many cabins and
campgrounds open and families begin summer vacations. It’s also a dangerous time on Minnesota roads and lakes with the increased traffic and trailers.
The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day has been known as the 100 deadliest days because it’s traditionally when the most fatal traffic crashes happen. With enforcement and education, law enforcement is hoping Minnesotans make these the 100 safest days of summer.
By buckling your seat belt, putting the phone down, driving sober and obeying the speed limit, you can increase the chances that your traveling will lead to summer fun instead of tragedy.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If youhave any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp.Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
