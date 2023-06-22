How can you keep your kids or grandkids occupied this summer?
Bring them to the library.
The Moose Lake Library offers fun events and programs, including a bubble wonders group and a reading program for kids of all ages. The kids have the opportunity to earn tickets during the reading program that are entered into a drawing with a variety of possible prizes, said Laura Helwig, library director.
She said the library events have attracted more participants this year than last year.
“I think it’s been going well,” said Helwig. “We’re trying a variety of classes to get people into the library.”
The family favorite so far was the Zoomobile. The kids were able to touch a turtle, snake and a hissing cockroach, if they were brave enough.
“It was really an interesting experience,” said Helwig. “The kids
seemed pretty interested and learned a lot of facts about them.”
She said they divided the Zoomobile into two programs, which brought in about 60 people.
The CLIMB Theater provided the Ant and Grasshopper play, which taught kids how to be nice and help others.
“They had very enthusiastic performers,” said Helwig. “It was fun to see.”
The library also recently received a large donation from the Sturgeon Lake Lions Club to purchase Newbery books.
Helwig explained that the books are the best in the children’s literature and some deal with difficult, real life topics. Several of the books have been made into movies, including “Holes” and “The one and only Ivan,” a story about a gorilla and an elephant who come up with a plan to escape captivity.
Helwig is working several events for the rest of the year, including one for the partial eclipse in October.
There are also DVD’s and audiobooks as well as puzzles and games available to the public.
“People can come in, hang out and use the space,” said Helwig. “It’s a part of the community.
