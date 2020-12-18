“The hammer is going to drop…” said Sturgeon Lake City Council Mayor Todd Danelski about campers and trailers being the only structures on privately owned lots within the city.
Contention over campers and trailers within the city limits of Sturgeon Lake and outside the campground has been a topic of extensive conversation at the last several city council meetings.
City Ordinance number 60 allows for the temporary placement of campers and trailers on city lots while a permanent structure is being built. The definition of temporary is not included in the ordinance. A time limit for building is not mentioned.
Sturgeon Lake is in the process of adopting the League of Minnesota Cities Basic Code, a prepared set of ordinances that are up to date with Minnesota State Statutes. Some of the ordinances for Sturgeon Lake are estimated by Mayor Danelski as being up to 120 years old. Part of the Basic Code is creating a zoning map for the city. Current zoning within the city of Sturgeon Lake is extremely limited according to several members of the council.
Zoning maps were created by City Clerk Loralea Beede-Slocum for review by the council. These maps will need to be discussed and reviewed prior to adopting the Zoning Ordinance portions of the Basic Code.
A heated discussion took place by the council after a local resident raised the issue of their property during the public forum portion of the regular meeting. This issue was added to the official agenda and ended the Dec. meeting. Council members cast a non-debatable motion to table the issue to a future meeting after conversations dissolved into a heated debate on campgrounds being created within the city limits.
Prior to the motion the discussion was centered around the present properties not being at fault or in violation of the present ordinances. Mayor Danelski, the most vocal about the issue, warned that the new Basic Code would clarify the present ordinances. He made it clear that he was adamantly opposed to “campgrounds being created” in his city. This will be a priority for him during his next two years in office.
Other news
In person voting will once again be the method of record in Sturgeon Lake. The council adopted a resolution making Sturgeon Lake City Hall the official polling place of the city.
Water and sewer bills will be sent out to all city properties with buildings on them. A discussion of the ordinance detailing this policy took place, bills for all known properties with permanent structures will be sent out in the future.
A public hearing for a future date to discuss the adoption of the League of Minnesota Cities Basic Code will be announced.
The creation of a city website was discussed.
