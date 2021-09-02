Sturgeon Lake City Council members Adam and Jessica Langhorst tendered their resignations from the council effective immediately during a closed session at the August 17, 2021.
“We felt that we could no longer be members of the council,” said Jessica Langhorst.
The closed session followed the August 17 regular Sturgeon Lake City Council meeting. This session was closed citing Minnesota State Statute 13D.03 and 13D.05 “to discuss issues that are protected under Private Data to include Staff & council performance and security issues.”
According to email correspondence with City Clerk Loralea Beede-Slocum no motions were made during the closed session. Security issues being discussed were also reported as directly relating to staff evaluations.
