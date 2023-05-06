Why are more Moose Lake students enrolling in Barnum School District than Barnum students going to Moose Lake?
Resident Jim Gerdes was curious when he noticed that school buses from all three of the local schools drove past his house to deliver students to and from school.
He talked to a Barnum school bus driver and discovered that 26 of the kids on his route live in Moose Lake. Next, Gerdes contacted the Barnum school office and got the numbers.
Once he was armed with information, he attended a school board meeting to ask the board members for their thoughts and insights.
He said that a total of 107 Moose Lake students head over to nearby Barnum to enroll. Of the 107 students, 41 are elementary students and 61 in high school. There are 14 Barnum students heading to Moose Lake, with four in elementary school and 10 in high school.
He asked board members if they knew why the students were leaving the school district. A few wrote down the information, but none responded to Gerdes question.
Moose Lake School District has 170 students enrolling from surrounding school districts and 169 open enrolling out to other neighboring districts, said Moose Lake Superintendent Billie Jo Steen in a later interview. She said that there are also 18 students who chose to open enroll in an online school this year.
“Prior to the pandemic, we had more students open enrolling into the Moose Lake district than we had enrolling out of the district,” said Steen. “However in 2020-21 and 2021-22, we saw more students open enrolling out due to the increase in students attending an online school.”
She explained that there are a variety of reasons that families choose to open enrolling their kids. The most common response is the family has a connection of some kind to the district they choose, such as a family member works at the school or the student has friends in the other district.
Other reasons are the school’s location may be more convenient for the family. She said that changes due to different programming needs or conflicts with other students are among the least common reasons.
“Most of the students who open enroll in or out of the district do so at the point of entering the system either when they enroll in kindergarten or when their family moves to the area,” said Steen.
Willow River school also loses students to other districts.
“In Willow River, we lose more students to open enrollment than we take in from open enrollment,” said Bill Peel, superintendent of both Barnum and Willow River school districts. “In our investigation, we have determined that the most common reason for open enrolling into another district is a family connection/attachment.” He said he does not know why the students have been leaving the Moose Lake district for Barnum. Peel added that students moving back and forth between different districts has been going on since open enrollment became an option in 1989.
“We want to be the school of choice for the families residing in our district,” said Steen. “We believe that providing a quality education in a safe and nurturing environment is the best way to do that. We are always working to better serve our families and will continue to solicit feedback from our families to help us best serve our school and community.”
“I want Moose Lake to be recognized as a quality school,” said Gerdes. “Now they’re viewed as second place.”
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.