Willow River High School had 12 students take personalized Career and Tech Education (CTE) courses during spring semester that culminated in the opportunity to earn Industry Certifications for those students. Instructor Gregg Campbell led students through their coursework utilizing a digital curriculum from iCEV.
Industry certifications offer immense value to today’s students as CTE aims to prepare students to successfully enter the workforce or continue their education upon graduating. As the workforce continues to grow and change, certifications ensure students have the necessary knowledge, skills, and experiences to be successful in pursuit of their dream career.
