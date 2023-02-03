Reading and math scores dropped during the pandemic and the resulting distance learning in Moose Lake as well as across the country. The youngest students suffered the biggest loss.

“This year’s third graders have probably been most impacted by the pandemic as they would have been in kindergarten in the spring of 2020 and then spent several weeks in the fall of first grade distance learning as well,” said Billie Jo Steen, Moose Lake Area School superintendent. “Kindergarten and first grade are very important formative years in reading development.” 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0