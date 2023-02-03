Reading and math scores dropped during the pandemic and the resulting distance learning in Moose Lake as well as across the country. The youngest students suffered the biggest loss.
“This year’s third graders have probably been most impacted by the pandemic as they would have been in kindergarten in the spring of 2020 and then spent several weeks in the fall of first grade distance learning as well,” said Billie Jo Steen, Moose Lake Area School superintendent. “Kindergarten and first grade are very important formative years in reading development.”
She added that the school implemented a classroom-wide intervention called “Rise” to help the students improve.
The schools goal was to have 53% of third grade students proficient in reading as measured by the MCA’s with an increase of at least three percent a year through 2026, according to the World’s Best Workforce annual report. The goal was met when 53.1 percent of third graders were proficient compared to 48.1 percent statewide in 2021-2022.
The science MCA scores of students in grades five, eight and 11 continue to be above the state average, said Steen.
All students in grades kindergarten through grade 11 take part in some type of testing. Grades kindergarten-eight take part in STAR assessments, while students in grades three-eight take Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment tests for reading and math, 10th grade students take the
reading test, while 11th grade students take the math test. Students in grades five, eight and 11 take the science MCA test.
While the Moose Lake students have not caught up to the pre-pandemic level, they have improved.
The district hired additional reading and math intervention teachers, thanks to the distribution of federal ESSER funds. They also added a new progress monitoring tool called STAR 360, which allows school staff to keep tabs on benchmark assessments so students get the targeted help that they need, said Steen.
The interventions and tutoring helped many students catch up from the pandemic losses.
“We had great gains in fifth and sixth grade math last year,” said Steen. “The year before both cohorts were below the state average in math and last year they were both above.”
She said the students’ science MCA scores are consistently above the state average year after year.
“Our five-year ACT average is the second highest in Carlton County,” said Steen. “Although our reading scores have not been where we want them to be over the past, we are making good gains.”
She explained that the MCAs are not only test scores, but also represent how well students are learning.
“Assessments give us feedback about how well we are doing as an educational system in meeting the learning needs of our students,” said Steen.
