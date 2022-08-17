The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire on August 13, 2022 in the 4400 block of County Road 6, Skelton Township. A passerby believed a house was on fire. While emergency personnel were responding they were updated the structure was a pole building. The Barnum Fire Department was assisted by the Moose Lake and Kettle River Fire Department.
Carlton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and learned the homeowner was using a wood stove in the pole building earlier in the evening. The pole building and its contents were a total loss.
