Q
uestion: Hello, maybe you can clear this up for me, what is the definition of stop? I think a slight pause is good enough. I look at it as I am stopping, but everything is clear so I can proceed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery in county
✓ News alerts
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Online Access
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year Online Access
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery out-of-county
✓ News alerts
Already a subscriber on our previous website? Connect with your last name & account number
Q
uestion: Hello, maybe you can clear this up for me, what is the definition of stop? I think a slight pause is good enough. I look at it as I am stopping, but everything is clear so I can proceed.
Answer: To answer your question, it is called a “stop sign” not a “stopping sign.”
According to Minnesota State Statute, the definition of “stop” means complete cessation from movement.
“Stopping” means any halting even momentarily of a vehicle, whether occupied or not, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with the directions of a police officer or traffic-control sign or signal.
Look twice at intersections when turning and changing lanes. Drive smart and pay attention.
Sergeant Jesse Gabow is Minnesota State Patrol public information officer for the state’s northwestern, west central and central region. If you have questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205 or at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.