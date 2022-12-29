With winter upon us I felt the need to share some insight from our Department of Public Safety blog in reference to winter driving when the weather and road conditions deteriorate.

 “When the National Weather Service starts using words like “life-threatening,” our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division sits up and pays attention. This ongoing winter storm will make travel a doozy, especially with the holidays coming up this weekend.

