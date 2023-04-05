I was amused to read the recent letter from David Nelson bragging how great the Democratic government is using the $18 billion in excess tax money.
Apparently David has total trust in the St. Paul folks to spend, spend, spend, without any controls.
Let me remind David and readers that the $18 billion dollars in excess is your and my money that was collected over and above what was required by the last legislature.
Did you get that?
Excess money collected from you and me. But can the Democrats think about returning the exess to us? Absolutely not.
They stumble all over themselves thinking of every liberal program that they ever heard of.
They now are spending in the future $20 billion for the next two years that hasn’t even been collected. Remember also that Minnesota is the sixth heaviest taxed state in the union. Thats right.
Our taxes are the sixth worst of all 50 states. Remember that next year. There are “homies” that think our standard of living is so good and quality of life so superior that everyone should want to leive here. Not so.
Our state is losing population annually to southern states. Just this week, it was announced that both Minneapolis and St. Paul lost about 1 percent each in both of the last two years. It isnt’ just the last two years. It isn’t just the weather that is driving them out. One last thing, in this world there are givers and takers, just like the song says. It’s too bad that in Minnesota there are more takers than givers.
Jim Gerdes
Sturgeon Lake
