The Legislature is nearing midpoint of the 2023 session and budget work will begin in earnest now that we have received an updated economic forecast, providing an official framework.

State officials project a $17.5 billion surplus for the new biennium, indicating revenue continues to grow in our state. This trend of mounting state revenue is occurring as Minnesotans are struggling with higher prices across the board. Let’s balance things out by providing serious tax relief so people can live more comfortably.

