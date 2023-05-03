Carlton County 9-1-1 received a call from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in the city of Moose Lake at approximately 1:23 p.m. on May 1, 2023, according to a press release from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. The caller reported that a client assaulted a staff member. 

The victim, a 53-year-old male, was transported via air ambulance. There is no information on the condition of the victim or what facility the victim was transported to.

