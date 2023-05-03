Carlton County 9-1-1 received a call from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in the city of Moose Lake at approximately 1:23 p.m. on May 1, 2023, according to a press release from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. The caller reported that a client assaulted a staff member.
The victim, a 53-year-old male, was transported via air ambulance. There is no information on the condition of the victim or what facility the victim was transported to.
Sheriff’s Deputies and Essentia Health Ambulance responded along with Moose Lake Fire District personnel.
MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston issued a statement, “We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack. I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker. Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers.”
The staff member was performing rounds when the client approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a heavy object according to MSOP media relations. After the staff member collapsed, the client continued beating and kicking him in the head as other staff members rushed to his aid.
The staff member was airlifted to an advanced care hospital. Data privacy laws prohibit MSOP from providing any information about the victim.
Carlton County sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones, age 29, and transported him to the Carlton County Jail. He is being held on charges of second degree assault and fourth degree assault, pending formal charges by the Carlton County Attorney’s Office.
The incident is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
More information will become available once formal charges are filed in district court.
