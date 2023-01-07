r

The Riverside Arena may have a new name in the near future. St. Luke’s Hospital of Duluth signed a letter of intent for a 10 year contract for $150,000 or $15,000 per year for the naming rights of the city owned arena as well as signage on the building and/or near Highway 35, said Ryan McKeon, city finance director.

He said that the new three-year lease agreement between the city and the hockey association will increase $11,000 per year. A contract with St. Lukes will help cover the additional cost as well as help with other costs.

