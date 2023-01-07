The Riverside Arena may have a new name in the near future. St. Luke’s Hospital of Duluth signed a letter of intent for a 10 year contract for $150,000 or $15,000 per year for the naming rights of the city owned arena as well as signage on the building and/or near Highway 35, said Ryan McKeon, city finance director.
He said that the new three-year lease agreement between the city and the hockey association will increase $11,000 per year. A contract with St. Lukes will help cover the additional cost as well as help with other costs.
Additional details will be worked out in a formal contract between St. Lukes and the City of Moose Lake, according to the letter. Also, the extra costs for signs with the arena’s new name will be incurred by St. Lukes and not included in the naming rights fee.
A portion of the extra revenue can be used for more arena employees in the future, said Ellissa Owens, city administrator. Owens said that they are currently in negotiations with St. Lukes to hammer out the details.
There is another change coming in the near future at the arena.
Long time supervisor, Mike Anderson, will retire in March and be replaced by Doug Wolf. Wolf is already a familiar face in the area as he has worked at the schools for many years. He will shadow Anderson at the arena until he retires this spring.
