The local robotics teams are already building their robots, making plans and finding sponsors. The teams need sponsors to help cover costs of parts to build their robots as well as attending conventions.
“Everything costs money,” said Dylan Wallace, one of the seniors on the team. “The hotel, transportation and food.” He said that the team starts purchasing parts early in the season so they are there in time to build and complete the robot.
The Barnum students have been working hard to raise money to compete in a regional competition in Milwaukee for the first time this year. The competition will have different competitors than at the DECC and allow the team time to fix any issues they run into with their robot at the DECC competition. Last year the team ranked fourth at the DECC, but was plagued with issues that caused them to lose. This would give the students the opportunity to fix the problems and enter another competition.
The school will cover the entrance fee for the DECC, but not for the extra competition in Milwaukee.
The students raised $11,000 from a combination of sponsors (usually from parents’ places of employment) and a $5,000 grant. They have $2,000 left to go. The robotics team will have a donation box at a table near the entrance of the home basketball game Friday, Feb. 10 and also has an online store through Feb. 12 at stores.inksoft.com/bombatrons
Being involved in robotics teaches students a variety of skills that they can use throughout their lifetime, from woodworking to coding. Several of the Barnum team members plan to go into some type of engineering once they graduate high school.
