The local robotics teams are already building their robots, making plans and finding sponsors. The teams need sponsors to help cover costs of parts to build their robots as well as attending conventions.

“Everything costs money,” said Dylan Wallace, one of the seniors on the team. “The hotel, transportation and food.” He said that the team starts purchasing parts early in the season so they are there in time to build and complete the robot.

